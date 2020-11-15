Urban Street Project builds a home, uses proceeds to fund their mission

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Building a home takes work, and can pay off financially. For the Bridge Street Mission’s Urban Street Project, they are using those proceeds to fund their mission.

“They are building a top notch home, all the work is being done by skilled contractors,” said Craig Vincent, executive director of the Bridge Street Mission.

It’s a typical construction process, with a unique twist.

“The sales of the program will be able to benefit our sober living center,” Vincent explained.

The Bridge Street Mission is an organization that provides a sober living space for men with addiction. With each bit of work on the home, they get closer to making money to help that goal.

"These kinds of proceeds tremendously help us to make our extremely services affordable and hopefully top-notch services,” Vincent said.

They’ve done this project before, and the success brought them back to completing another home.

“We’re doing great things, hopefully here in Central Wisconsin, for people in need,” Vincent said.

The outside framework looks like it’s been under construction longer than just a month, but on the first day it went a simple base to a full housing framework.

“It was just basically the cement—and by the end of the day it was all framed in. It was amazing that first day,” Vincent said.

And just 26 days after beginning the build, it’s moving fast. A positive sign for Vincent.

“It’s exciting to see it go so quickly. I mean, obviously it shows that there’s a passion for the project from the building community,” Vincent said.

The goal is to complete the home by February, with a sale coming in the spring.

There are volunteer opportunities, like site cleanup. If you would like to help, you can go to their website.

