REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Pro Football Talk, David Bakhtiari has signed a four-year contract extension worth $23-million-per-year.
The deal is worth $105.5-million. It’s a base of $23-million-a-year and could reach $23.5-million-a-year. Bakhtiari is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.
The deal included a $30-million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.
Bakhtiari is in his eighth season with the Packers. He protects Aaron Rodgers' weak side.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.