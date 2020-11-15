Advertisement

REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Pro Football Talk, David Bakhtiari has signed a four-year contract extension worth $23-million-per-year.

The deal is worth $105.5-million. It’s a base of $23-million-a-year and could reach $23.5-million-a-year. Bakhtiari is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The deal included a $30-million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

Bakhtiari is in his eighth season with the Packers. He protects Aaron Rodgers' weak side.

