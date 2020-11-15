REPORT: LT David Bakhtiari signs four-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by Pro Football Talk, David Bakhtiari has signed a four-year contract extension worth $23-million-per-year.

Per source, Packers signed LT David Bakhtiari to a new contract just before midnight last night. Four-year extension. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2020

The deal is worth $105.5-million. It’s a base of $23-million-a-year and could reach $23.5-million-a-year. Bakhtiari is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The #Packers and LT David Bakhtiari agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5M in new money, source said. He is now the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

The deal included a $30-million signing bonus, which is the largest ever for an offensive lineman.

Bakhtiari got a $30M signing bonus, the largest ever for an offensive lineman and he has another $30M+ available in March roster bonuses within the next 28 months. Just a massive deal. The practical guarantee is least $62.8 million before the end of the 2022 season. https://t.co/n0w3grP4ze — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

Bakhtiari is in his eighth season with the Packers. He protects Aaron Rodgers' weak side.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.