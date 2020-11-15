Packers and Jaguars are tied at 17-17 in the 3rd quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers came into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as heavy favorites. Green Bay started slow but picked up the pace in the second quarter. Jacksonville found paydirt early in the third quarter to tie the game at 17.

For the first time all season, Green Bay did not score on its first drive of the game. The Packers went three-and-out, and the Jaguars capitalized on the ensuing drive. Jacksonville drove to the Green Bay 33 only to settle for a Chase McLaughlin 52-yard field goal for the only points of the first quarter.

The Packers would finally wake up. On the first play of the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers launched a 78-yard bomb to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The longest play on the season for the Packers made it 7-3. That was Valdes-Scantling’s fourth touchdown of the season.

The Jaguars answered just a few minutes later. J.K. Scott smashed a 59-yard line-drive punt, but he out-kicked his coverage. Keelan Cole Sr. galloped 91-yards into the end zone, which gave Jacksonville the 10-7 lead. It was the longest punt return for a touchdown against the Packers since Jacquez Green had a 95-yarder in 1998.

The Packers would answer on their ensuing drive. Rodgers and the Packers went 81-yards over nearly eight-minutes. The drive was capped off by a five-yard touchdown scamper by Rodgers. His 29th career rushing touchdown.

The first turnover of the game belonged to the Packers. Jake Luton would sling it over the middle. Adrian Amos jumped the pass for the Packers' seventh takeaway this season.

The Packers took advantage. Mason Crosby banged a 39-yard field goal through the uprights to give Green Bay a 17-10 lead at the half.

Rodger’s first-half stat line was16/20 for 200 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Amos had the lone first-half takeaway.

The Jaguars would find their first turnover of the game in the third quarter. Davante Adams coughed up the ball. Myles Jack recovered it.

Jacksonville would take advantage of the short field position. Luton would unleash a rocket to Cole Sr. for the 12-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 17.

