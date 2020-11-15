Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Blustery and colder with risks of snow showers

Snow showers winding down this afternoon, but wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible into the evening
Wind gusts up to 40 mph this evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hold onto your hat! It is a windy and chillier day across North Central Wisconsin with snow showers gradually winding down this afternoon. Temperatures will be slowly dropping to near and below freezing this afternoon.

Blustery and chillier today with snow showers winding down this afternoon.
Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are possible throughout the day.
Winds will slowly subside late tonight into Monday morning.
As snow showers push across the region into the early to mid-afternoon, accumulations will be minor, ranging from a coating to 1″ in most of the area south of Highway 8, while an inch or two could accumulate to the north. The other story will be the winds, gusting up to 45 mph at times, and this may lead to spotty power outages in the region. Temperatures will be running in the upper 20s to low 30s by this afternoon.

Continued breezy tonight with clouds giving way to some clearing overnight. Lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. Increasing clouds on Monday as a clipper type wave of low pressure slides across the area. Snow showers are again expected from late morning into the afternoon. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible, which will make the roads slick at times on Monday. Highs in the low 30s.

Snow shower are expected on Monday from late morning into the afternoon. Up to 1" possible.
A fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday with afternoon readings in the mid 30s. Milder for Wednesday and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs climbing to near 50. It remains dry Friday but cooler with daytime temps topping out in the low to mid 40s. Saturday is the start of the gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, and it may feature rain showers, especially in the southern parts of the area. Otherwise lots of clouds and cool with highs close to 40. Next Sunday is partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

Milder weather will return for mid-week, followed by another cool down.
