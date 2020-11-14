Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged with assaulting missing Missouri girl

gavel
gavel(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Wisconsin man with sexually assaulting a Missouri girl who went missing in September.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Nathan Nehs of Oconomowoc met the girl three years ago through an online gaming platform.

He was 17; she was 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Nehs drove to Missouri on Sept. 16 to pick her up and take her back to Oconomowoc.

She threw her phone in the sewer so no one could track her.

When they arrived at his parents home he held her captive in his bedroom for weeks and sexually assaulted her two dozen times before his parents found her and took her to police.

