The Hilight Zone Week 8

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - #2 Amherst proves its one of the best teams in Division 5 by topping #1 Lake Country Lutheran in our game of the week.

Belmont 24, Gilman 20

Brookfield Central 27, Cedarburg 24, OT

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Wausaukee 8

8-man

Division 1

First Round

Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12

Laona-Wabeno 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

McDonell Central 64, Siren 16

Division 1

First Round

Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit

Brookfield East 20, Badger 13

Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit

Germantown 35, Hortonville 21

Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit

Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0

Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6

Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit

Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit

Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit

Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0

Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6

Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21

Division 2

First Round

Baraboo 43, Tomah 6

Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7

Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit

Kewaskum 19, New London 14

Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20

Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit

New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit

Onalaska 63, Portage 22

Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20

Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14

Shawano 46, Marinette 6

Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit

West De Pere 7, Grafton 3

Division 3

First Round

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0

Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0

Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10

Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit

Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0

Prescott def. Amery, forfeit

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Saint Thomas More 0

Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0

River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6

Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0

University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit

Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13

Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6

Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Division 4

First Round

Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit

Brillion 14, Southern Door 6

Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Chilton 34, Oostburg 28

Kiel 50, Valders 16

Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit

Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32

Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22

Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit

Stratford 38, Neillsville 0

Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit

Division 5

First Round

Aquinas 34, Darlington 25

Bonduel 43, Oconto 16

Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit

Grantsburg 38, Durand 30

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Manawa 46, Mishicot 6

Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit

Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit

Spring Valley 47, Unity 8

Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit

Division 6

First Round

Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit

Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit

Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Edgar 41, Pacelli 0

Highland 32, River Ridge 14

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6

Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22

Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0

Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit

Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit

