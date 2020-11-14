Advertisement

Search continues for missing Clark Co. woman

The search continues for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon who hasn't been seen since Oct. 3.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLARK CO., Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are still searching for a Clark County woman who was reported missing at the beginning of October.

Her friends and family hope a break in the case will come soon.

It’s been six weeks since 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon was last seen by any of her friends or family.

Cassandra Ayon
Cassandra Ayon(Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Her younger sister Yennifer says each passing day becomes more and more difficult with no answers on what happened to the sister she describes as funny and easy to get along with.

“It gets harder everyday because you don’t know anything, and like you don’t know if she’s still out there, if she’s like alive. You feel like helpless because you don’t know what to do to help her,” she explained.

Ayon was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 and was reported missing the next day.

She was last seen leaving a friends house in Unity, WI.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating the case.

“Any information on her whereabouts, please contact us. No matter how insignificant they may think their tip is, please call us and let us take a look at that tip and follow up on it,” said Cpt. Kerry Kirn with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirn says the sheriff’s office has been investigating all leads, and wants people to look out for Ayon’s 2015 black Chevy Impala with Wisconsin plates AHZ-2509.

However, there have been no breakthrough’s so far.

At many local business in Loyal, like the community food pantry, missing posters are hanging from the window.

As the search continues, Cassandra’s family wants to keep her name out there.

“Spreading the word on social media, sharing the posters so people can share everyday so we can tell more people about it and help us search,” said Yennifer.

Cassandra’s sister says the last time she saw her was on Oct. 2, when she left their house to go to work.

She hopes that wasn’t the last time they ever saw each other.

“My family and I are always trying to stay more together and wish for the best and keep praying for her return,” said Yennifer.

“We always remain hopeful that we will locate her,” added Kirn.

Anyone with information that could lead to Ayon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 743-3157 or the sheriff’s office tip line at (888) 847-2576.

