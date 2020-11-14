Advertisement

Rhinelander girls swimming wins Division 2 state title

Rhinelander Swimming
Rhinelander Swimming
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have been crowned state champions at Division 2 State Swimming in Waukesha. This is the Hodags' first title in program history.

Malia Francis was the star of the show winning four separate events. She took the title home in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.96 seconds. She also topped the podium in the 100-yard backstroke with a time 55.13 seconds.

The Hodags' 200-yard freestyle relay touched the wall in first with a time of 3:35.08. That team included Malia Francis, Karis Francis, Abi Winnicki, and Noelle St. Pierre

Rhinelander concluded the entire event with a victory. The Hodags' 400-yard freestyle team had a time of 3:35.80. That team consisted of Genna Fugle, Abi Winnicki, Makenna Winnicki, and Malia Francis.

The Hodags tallied 225 points which outscored Shorewood by 27 points.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Danni Langseth Signing Day
Langseth, Mayer, Schwartzman, Bourget, Hoff and Losee sign to play collegiate sports
Carmen Lerma leaves the hospital after a double lung transplant.
Patient is first in Wisconsin to get double lung transplant due to COVID-19
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies

Latest News

The Hilight Zone Week 8
Hilight Zone Week 8: Part 3
Hilight Zone Week 8: Part 3
Hilight Zone Week 8: Part 2
Hilight Zone Week 8: Part 2
Highlight Zone Game of the Week: Lake Country Lutheran vs Amherst
Hilight Zone Game of the Week: Lake Country Lutheran vs Amherst