Rhinelander girls swimming wins Division 2 state title

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags have been crowned state champions at Division 2 State Swimming in Waukesha. This is the Hodags' first title in program history.

Malia Francis was the star of the show winning four separate events. She took the title home in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.96 seconds. She also topped the podium in the 100-yard backstroke with a time 55.13 seconds.

The Hodags' 200-yard freestyle relay touched the wall in first with a time of 3:35.08. That team included Malia Francis, Karis Francis, Abi Winnicki, and Noelle St. Pierre

Rhinelander concluded the entire event with a victory. The Hodags' 400-yard freestyle team had a time of 3:35.80. That team consisted of Genna Fugle, Abi Winnicki, Makenna Winnicki, and Malia Francis.

The Hodags tallied 225 points which outscored Shorewood by 27 points.

