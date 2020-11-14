President Donald Trump supporters gather to call for Wisconsin recount

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Marathon County Courthouse today to call for a full recount of the 2020 election results.

The attendees had strong feelings towards the results of the election, which had all the major networks declaring Vice President Joe Biden the winner.

Many held signs supporting President Trump, waving them at passing cars. Others had signs with messages like “stop the steal.”

Some of the cars driving by honked their horns in agreement with the messages they were seeing.

Rally organizer Jack Hoogendyk says that all the group wants is a fair and accurate recount, and if that is completed, they will accept the results. He says that’s even if the current projected results stay the same.

"Once we know for sure that the count is accurate and that there weren’t any shenanigan’s, and that there weren’t any fraudulent votes. I would be willing to accept the result, and I think all of us that support Donald Trump would do the same thing.”

He added that he believes information will come out over the next week that shows voter fraud in key swing states, like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

There were an estimated 150 supporters, many of them unmasked.

