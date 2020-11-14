Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases dip Saturday; 52 more dead, 181 hospitalized in past day

(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dipped by over 2,000 on Saturday, according to DHS numbers.

After an all-time high of 7,777 new coronavirus cases were recorded Friday, just 5,146 new coronavirus cases were recorded Saturday. The dip in cases caused the seven-day rolling average to dip as well, dropping it from 6,442 to 6,168. DHS numbers typically show lower totals on the weekends.

In all, 306,311 people in Wisconsin have contracted the virus at some point. Of those confirmed cases, approximately a quarter of them remain active.

Along with the dip in new cases, the number of deaths and hospitalizations in the past day also dipped. The DHS recorded 52 more deaths in the state Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,625. A total of 14,226 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized due to the virus, with the DHS recording 181 more hospitalizations in the past day.

DHS numbers indicated the new cases were the result of only 18,954 total tests.

Of the tests administered in the past day 13,808 returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 235,170,, or 76.8 percent, have recovered.

