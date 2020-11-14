Advertisement

Merrill non-profit to provide gifts for children

The project hopes to reach up to 200 families, and 600 children.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area United Way has a special Christmas project to help families who can’t afford Christmas presents.

The first-time Children’s Christmas Project was created after a long-time Holiday event, the Christmas Spirit Apparel, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The goal is to raise enough money to reach 200 families, or 600 children, to give each child a 20 dollar gift card for the holidays.

“I wasn’t sure where it would go. And it started out as like, ‘I needed to raise some money’ and it’s been coming in. We’re going to be there, it’s going to be a great project,” said Dee Olsen, Executive Director of the Merrill Area United Way.

She said they have already exceeded their goal of raising $15,000 for the event.

A drive through at the Menard center in Merrill will be held Dec. 11 and 12 to give families the presents.

You must apply to receive the gifts. If you would like to apply, you can contact the United Way here.

If you would like to donate, you can send a check payable to Merrill Area United Way, but put a memo on the check with the note “Children’s Christmas Project”. You can mail checks to P. O. Box 813, Merrill, WI 54452.

