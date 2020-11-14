Advertisement

Marathon County has mobile morgue on standby

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County is seeing another surge in COVID-19 cases, which is nearly quadrupled the amount seen in October.

The news of a mobile morgue being in Marathon County started to make the news. But the Marathon County Emergency Management officials say they have had the refrigerated trailer since it was donated in April. During the spring, Marathon County Emergency Management noticed they were in need of storage in the event of a mass fatality situation.

“What we decided to do was go for a refrigerated trailer along with a walk-in cooler. But we did obtain the refrigerated trailer first in April of this year," Emergency Management Director Philip Rentmeester said. "The refrigerated trailer fit the stop-gap for us until the cooler was completed and now it’s operational,” he added.

Right now the trailer has not been used. But it will be on standby in case it is needed.

“If we do have a need for an additional storage place for decedents it’s available to us. We could take it out to a scene if needed. At this point we have not needed it, it’s strictly a back-up,” Rentmeester explained.

Marathon County has already surpassed the total deaths in the area from 2019. While Emergency Management says they are concerned about the numbers, they are still managing.

“If we take a look at the fatality rate of this virus, along with the activity rate that is out there. It is something to be concerned about, however, we are being cautious and we are able to complete our needs,” Rentmeester said.

Emergency Management says if the trailer is ever used it cannot be reused for another purpose and must be destroyed.

Since there is no morgue near Marathon County currently, Rentmeester says there is a task force that is planning on bringing one to the area.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Carmen Lerma leaves the hospital after a double lung transplant.
Patient is first in Wisconsin to get double lung transplant due to COVID-19
Danni Langseth Signing Day
Langseth, Mayer, Schwartzman, Bourget, Hoff and Losee sign to play collegiate sports
Wisconsin COVID results
DHS: Wisconsin now faring worse than New York at its COVID peak

Latest News

The Marathon County Health Department and the Portage County Health Department said they can't...
Area school districts scramble to keep up with contact tracing
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
The fall COVID-19 surge is here and experts warn it's getting worse.
Dire warnings amid fall COVID surge
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education