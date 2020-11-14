First Alert Weather: Blustery with rain changing to snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Damp and cool for tonight with periods of rain this evening, mixing with and changing to snow/snow showers late tonight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures steadying in the low to mid 30s.

A coating to 1" possible south of Highway 64 while 1-2" could fall to the north. (WSAW)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area on Sunday into the evening hours. (WSAW)

Wind gusts Sunday morning up to 40 mph. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected at times. (WSAW)

Blustery and chilly on Sunday with times of snow showers through the morning into the early afternoon. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ possible from Highway 64 on south, while an inch or two of snowfall could occur to the north. Otherwise lots of clouds on Sunday with wind gusts up to 45 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Damp and cool through late evening as low pressure moves our way. (WSAW)

Blustery with times of snow showers on Sunday. (WSAW)

Some snow showers will be around through the early afternoon Sunday. (WSAW)

Clouds will give way to some clearing Sunday night, with the wind gradually tapering toward morning on Monday.

Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with snow showers or flurries possible as the day goes along. Highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s, rising to the mid 40s on Wednesday. Partly sunny and milder Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Clouds will be common to end the week and go into the start of the gun deer hunting season on Saturday. Rain is possible on Saturday, especially in Central Wisconsin. It remains cool with highs in the low 40s.

