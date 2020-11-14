Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Danni Langseth Signing Day
Langseth, Mayer, Schwartzman, Bourget, Hoff and Losee sign to play collegiate sports
Carmen Lerma leaves the hospital after a double lung transplant.
Patient is first in Wisconsin to get double lung transplant due to COVID-19
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Mobile Morgue on Standby
Mobile Morgue on Standby
The search continues for 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon who hasn't been seen since Oct. 3.
Search continues for missing Clark Co. woman