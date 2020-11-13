Support farmers and the state’s economy by buying Something Special from Wisconsin products

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start planning. On Friday, the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, shared the foods and gifts that are perfect to plan your “homestyle holidays”.

She highlighted the following Wisconsin-made products:

- Barham Gardens Liquor: made with certified Organic Aronia berries and other ingredients sourced from Wisconsin agribusinesses. The berries are grown on a small homestead farm in Southern Wisconsin’s Driftless Region. This would make a great gift for the liquor connoisseur on your shopping list.

- HaloVino reusable glasses: These Shatterproof wine glasses snap together to make wine on-the-go taste amazing. Unlike other plastic wine glasses, HaloVino is guaranteed to not warm or melt in your dishwasher.

- Hoards Dairyman Farm Creamery cheese: Their Belaire is creamy semi soft cheese that melts well and is made from Guernsey milk. The Sark cheese is a melt in your mouth creamy cheese. Good in just about anything! Both of these cheeses will be a great addition to your cheese snack tray.

- Addicting Pretzels: based in Wind Lake, they’re available in three different sizes and with flavors ranging from Ranch to cinnamon sugar to pizza there are options for your appetizer spread and perfect for stocking stuffers.

- Ginseng capsules and tea from Heil Ginseng: Ginseng enthusiasts claim that ginseng can help to boost energy and help your immune system, and Heil Ginseng is a great place to get high quality Wisconsin ginseng.

All of these items are perfect to celebrate the holidays or give as gifts.

All of these Wisconsin products are a part of the Something Special from Wisconsin program and can easily be identified by looking for the red something special from Wisconsin logo. The best part of this program is that you can be assured that at least 50 percent of the packaging, production or ingredients are attributed to our state. Nunes said right now it’s especially important to be looking for Wisconsin products to support small business and farmers in your local community.

This year, consumers can also select from eight different curated “Boxes of Fun” filled with high-quality Wisconsin products. Boxes of Fun can be purchased online at https://somethingspecialwi.square.site/

People wishing to have purchases delivered by Thanksgiving need to place orders by November 12; the deadline for having orders delivered by Christmas is December 10. Boxes can be shipped to Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Two of the boxes can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

You can find more information by visiting Somethingspecialwi.com

