Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign, anticipating greater community need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army’s annual campaign is taking on new meaning as many people struggle during the pandemic. Its time-honored tradition is newly important as more people need assistance.

The familiar sound of Christmas bells is retuning as the Salvation Army in Marathon County kicks off its Red Kettle Campaign Friday.

They’re anticipating greater need this year due to the strain of the pandemic. They’re calling on the community to help raise $175,000 through the campaign.

“There’s going to be a larger need. So we’re ramping up as best we can, we’ve got most of the same stores that are allowing us to put the kettles out, and it’s actually a ton of fun,” said Mike Collins, a Salvation Army board member in Marathon County.

87% of the cash in the kettle stays local. It helps them provide assistance to people with paying bills, give Christmas toys to kids and offer people a warm place to stay. But it’s only possible to help more people with more volunteers.

“We have families come out with their kids and dogs and it’s just a ton of fun,” Collins said.

The Salvation Army says having passionate volunteers helps them raise more money than having unmanned kettles. If you’re interested in giving some of your time, click here.

Collins is also looking to get businesses interested in having their employees sign up to volunteer.

Friday’s event was held at Fleet Farm in Wausau, last year’s biggest generator of funds for the campaign.

The Salvation Army in Portage County also celebrated its red kickoff Friday at Trig’s in Stevens Point. Volunteers there are entered to win a $500 gift certificate for every two hours of ringing.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.