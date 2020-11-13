Advertisement

Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies

Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San...
Green Bay Packers halfback Paul Hornung (5) plunges over the line for touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Milwaukee on October 24, 1960, also shown are Lamar McHan (17) and Fred Thurston (63).(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung has died, according to ESPN host Jeremy Schaap.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Hornung died after a battle with dementia.

The Lombardi-era great was 84.

He was inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Hornung played on four of Lombardi’s five NFL championship teams and was the Associated Press MVP for the 1961 season.

