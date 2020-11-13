Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung dies

GREEN BAY Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers legend Paul Hornung has died, according to ESPN host Jeremy Schaap.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Hornung died after a battle with dementia.

The Lombardi-era great was 84.

He was inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Hornung played on four of Lombardi’s five NFL championship teams and was the Associated Press MVP for the 1961 season.

