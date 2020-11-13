Advertisement

Protecting yourself against buying counterfeit goods this holiday season

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products, means the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

Counterfeit products cost the global economy over $500 billion dollars a year. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center is raising awareness with consumers about the dangers of counterfeit goods and how to avoid falling for scams.

Because of the global pandemic and shifts in shopping habits more consumers than ever will be looking for a good deal online, and with that, the likelihood of coming across counterfeit items increases.

How can you be sure that the items they are buying are genuine and not fake? Kasie Brill, Vice President of Brand Protection & Strategic Initiatives at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shared the answers in an interview Friday.

For more information and tips visit:  //USCHAMBER.COM/SHOPSMART

