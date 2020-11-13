Advertisement

Planning your stress-free and special Thanksgiving dinner in an untraditional year

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving 2020 may look different for many families, due to COVID-19, including trends like smaller gatherings and more at-home celebrations, according to a new Harris Poll gauging how Americans plan to celebrate everything from Thanksgiving to the New Year.

Navigating holiday entertaining is likely to be a challenge, as many first-time cooks prepare Thanksgiving meals without the benefit of others helping. Americans overwhelmingly want to celebrate holiday “food traditions”, but know they might look different this year.

Food Network star, Le Cordon Bleu trained chef and TV personality David Rose joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to help prepare us for stress-free holiday entertaining.

Chef Rose shared his top tips, easy-to-prep meal suggestions and even fun ways to create virtual gatherings with family and friends. Here are some of the tips he offered:

  • Manage the Menu – Chef Rose started with tips for advance menu preparation and planning, including tips on food quantities for a potentially scaled-back gathering
  • Turkey Tips – Chef Rose had a demonstration on top tips and tricks for the perfect turkey dishes
  • Additional Dishes – Chef Rose discussed all-things-extra for a memorable meal
  • Exclusive Recipes – Chef Rose shared his favorite new recipes created exclusively for Omaha Steaks

Find more information at: OmahaSteaks.com

