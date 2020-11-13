Olive Tree Initiative works to spark hope in their community with random act of kindness

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) -

A group of Shawano women are on a mission to spark joy and connect people through their thanksgiving project named the Olive Tree Initiative.

This month the group is putting together 100 totes for community members to send to someone who needs a pick me up free of charge.

The totes are set to be packed with a warm meal from a local restaurant, healthy snacks, and handwritten notes by the organizers and those who chose to give a tote.

“It’s just kind of an easy way for people to come pick up something to drop off to somebody to show that they care about them and just take the first step into hopefully our relationship,” Phoebe Nader one of the organizers explained.

While the Olive Tree Initiative provides a meal to those who receive a tote, this movement is less about feeding the hungry and more about reaching out, connecting and giving someone a warm hug in a time when physical touch isn’t an option.

“We wanted to give them something really positive to be part of something to put their energy towards that that would make them feel excited and happy and like they like they were really making a difference in somebody’s world,” Brenda Olson, one of the organizers said.

The initiative encourages everyone who chooses to give a tote to consider giving it to someone who may be isolated, someone you’ve lost touch with, or a stranger.

Brenda Olson, Rachel Cutlan, Shelby Ostrom, and Phoebe Nader have been a team since 2009, completing many charitable tasks together.

When Brenda came to the girls with her idea, no one hesitated to jump on board even though three of them were away at school.

Since then the group has been working virtually to put this together and provide a special way for people to let others know they are thinking of them.

“When she first pitched the idea, I thought it was a much smaller,” Cutlan explained, “Then we started brainstorming and it became so much bigger but I think it’s also just become a lot more meaningful and has so much more opportunity behind it”.

The totes will all be put together and paid for by the team, but it’s up to the giver to deliver them. They are set to be delivered on both Sunday the 22nd, and Tuesday the 24th.

Overall the group just hopes to inspire others to take on a project like this or do a random act of kindness for others in their neighborhood.

“We’re happy to help but like by no means does anyone need us to do this. You can bring your Thanksgiving leftovers over to your neighbor’s house. It’s that simple,” Ostrom said.

To learn more visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.