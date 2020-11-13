Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges vote count in 3 Wisconsin counties

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Three voters in northeastern Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to exclude Nov. 3 election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties which helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

The plaintiffs allege without evidence that absentee voting is rife with widespread fraud and that votes in those counties should not be included in the state’s final election certification, which would give Wisconsin to President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges voters in the three counties may have bypassed state law requiring voters to provide a photo ID by declaring themselves “indefinitely confined” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suit also takes issue with clerks' ability to take corrective actions to remedy errors related to witness’s addresses on absentee ballots, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Election workers, overwhelmed by the sudden flood of mailed ballots, have less ability to carefully review them to screen out fraudulent ones, creating a substantial risk that fraudulent votes will be counted and vote-dilution disenfranchisement will occur,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is one of several being brought on behalf of Trump in an effort to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Wisconsin is one of several states Trump is focused on changing, through this lawsuit and also by a potential recount. Biden won in Wisconsin by a margin of about 20,000 votes.

