Granite Peak resumes making snow, pushes opening date back to Nov. 25

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Granite Peak ski area, a look up the hill shows a ski area getting ready for opening.

“We were able to make a bunch of snow in October, actually the most snow we’ve ever made in the month of October,” said Greg Fischer, the general manager for Granite Peak

But weather had other plans.

“Oh yeah, the 70 degrees hurt for sure,” Fischer said.

Not even they could foresee the weather in November, and the rain that came with it, which makes the effect worse.

“Rain and fog are actually two of the worst things that we could have that eat away snow surfaces,” Fischer explained.

It’s pushing their opening date back from Nov. 20 to Nov. 25.

“We’re just missing that first weekend. We like to open that weekend before Thanksgiving,” Fischer said

But the weather is cooling down just in time. It’s allowing for them to get caught up on making snow, and hopefully up in time for their targeted date.

“We’ve been going the last couple of nights, but tonight into Saturday morning and all day tomorrow we should be making snow,” Fischer said.

But even with the efforts, the Nov. 25 date could be pushed back further depending on the circumstances.

“If it’s not the 25th, we just shoot for another day. At this point, we’re going to try to get open as soon as we can,” Fischer explained.

And when they do open up, they are actually looking at an increase in season passes compared to last year. Fischer speculates it’s because outdoor activities are limited in the winter.

“We feel like skiing is going to be one of those things that people are going to be looking for to do this year," Fischer said.

But the anticipation of the season, is getting to him.

“I can’t wait to ski. I’m really excited," Fischer said.

