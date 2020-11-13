First Alert Weather: Light weekend snowfall possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of sunshine takes over on this Friday while temperatures stay below average. High temps only reach the low to mid 30s today, but with the plentiful sunshine, we are looking at an alright Friday.

The precipitation from last night has moved out of the area, but we may still see slick conditions on some roadways this morning, especially where we saw closer to an inch of snow fall in some spots last night.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 30s and low 40s for our Saturday, and that will play a huge role in what precipitation type is heading our way for the weekend. Mostly rain looks to fall starting on Saturday afternoon/evening. We are also expecting quite a bit of AM sunshine tomorrow, so a good portion of our Saturday will still be relatively nice.

Once the precipitation falls, we will likely start with rain, switching to light snowfall for some Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This could drop another trace to an inch or so as of this morning. Snowfall accumulation will once again remain light, but we have to be careful for the development of slick road conditions late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

