Evers: No holiday tree in state Capitol this year

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says his administration will not place a holiday tree in the state Capitol this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers closed the Capitol to the public in March as the pandemic took hold and has no plans to re-open it.

Typically governors ask students statewide to make ornaments for the trees but Evers sent students and teachers a letter on Tuesday saying there will be no tree this year.

He asked them to make ornaments for distribution to veterans homes, hospitals and nursing homes. He asked students to design their ornaments around a theme of “hope.”

