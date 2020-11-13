End of the year financial checklist

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -This year, consumers and small business alike are confused and unsettled – the economy is slowly making gains but confidence remains low and daily changes to government programs make planning for the future difficult. Everyone is actively looking for ways to bring some security back into their businesses and their lives.

With holiday shopping and end of the year planning here, Winnie Sun, CNBC financial contributor joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to give a quick rundown to help us avoid a financial meltdown.

Winnie laid out a checklist on the key things we need to do to add some certainty and structure including planning for healthcare, education expenses, retirement, understanding personal and business cash flow and making sure our digital lives are protected.

For more information, visit: DailyLounge.com

