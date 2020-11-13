Advertisement

Crandon International Raceway sold, but will stay in Flannery family

Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway
Aerial shot of Crandon Int'l Raceway(Crandon Int'l Raceway)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway has been sold to Crandon native Jamey Flannery.

According to a media release, details of the purchase have been finalized and will take full effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Flannery purchased the facility and all its assets.

Flannery is the owner of several highly successful businesses including Flannery Contracting, Flannery Trucking, Jamey Flannery Trucking and soon Flannery Recycling. Jamey is also a champion at Crandon, taking the prestigious 1998 Crandon Governor’s Cup in four-wheel-drive Chevy truck. Jamey’s father was the late Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame honoree and track champion Jack Flannery.

Currently, the 28th annual Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend is scheduled for June 25-27, 2021 and the Polaris Crandon World Championships will take place Sept. 3-5, 2021.

The 400-plus acre track opened in 1984.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Danni Langseth Signing Day
Langseth, Mayer, Schwartzman, Bourget, Hoff and Losee sign to play collegiate sports
Carmen Lerma leaves the hospital after a double lung transplant.
Patient is first in Wisconsin to get double lung transplant due to COVID-19
Wisconsin COVID results
DHS: Wisconsin now faring worse than New York at its COVID peak

Latest News

Financial advisors offer advice on anxiety associated with the Presidential election.
End of the year financial checklist
Steering clear of counterfeit products when buying holiday gifts
Protecting yourself against buying counterfeit goods this holiday season
Something Special from Wisconsin products
Support farmers and the state’s economy by buying Something Special from Wisconsin products
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
7,777 more COVID cases added, total cases exceed 300K