Crandon International Raceway sold, but will stay in Flannery family

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Crandon International Raceway has been sold to Crandon native Jamey Flannery.

According to a media release, details of the purchase have been finalized and will take full effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Flannery purchased the facility and all its assets.

Flannery is the owner of several highly successful businesses including Flannery Contracting, Flannery Trucking, Jamey Flannery Trucking and soon Flannery Recycling. Jamey is also a champion at Crandon, taking the prestigious 1998 Crandon Governor’s Cup in four-wheel-drive Chevy truck. Jamey’s father was the late Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame honoree and track champion Jack Flannery.

Currently, the 28th annual Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run weekend is scheduled for June 25-27, 2021 and the Polaris Crandon World Championships will take place Sept. 3-5, 2021.

The 400-plus acre track opened in 1984.

