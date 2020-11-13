Advertisement

Citizen Action Wisconsin unveils Green Home Program

Green Home Program
Green Home Program(WSAW)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Citizen Action Wisconsin unveiled its Green Home Program by turning on the first of its solar panel projects, Thursday.

The program is meant to help communities access carbon-cutting upgrades, like solar panels and high efficiency plumbing.

“We’re just thrilled, that we get to do this, that we actually get to make this a reality. And, if it wasn’t for the refinance program, that Citizen Action Of Wisconsin is working with folks to do, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” explained homeowner Joel Lewis.

"As we can see, even on a day like today, when it’s mostly overcast, we’re still producing energy. So it is, kind of a misconception, that in the state of Wisconsin, solar doesn’t work all too well, when in fact, it very much does. " Jordan Kaiser of North Wind Renewable Energy said.

There are no up front costs to the families for the upgrades.

https://www.citizenactionwi.org/

