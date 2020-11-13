Advertisement

Antigo School District working to raise $75K for lodge at school forest

Construction begins on school forest lodge
Construction begins on school forest lodge
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo School District is working to raise $75,000 to complete an Environmental Education Center at the Noboken School Forest. Funds are being collected through GoFundMe. Click here to make a donation.

The Noboken School Forest is a 168-acre site located 12 miles north of Antigo on Hwy. J near Jack Lake.

Organizer says forestry provides 425 jobs and supports an additional 495 jobs in Langlade County. They say it is vitally important that students are exposed to a strong environmental curriculum, which includes an understanding of forest ecosystems and the need for sound land management practices. “The experiences gained at the Lodge at Nooboken Lake will greatly improve the career readiness of our forestry-minded students,” the GoFundMe page read.

The lodge will have indoor plumbing and an area for serving meals. It will have three classrooms with internet connectivity and natural history displays. It will also be heated and ADA accessible,

Site work began in September 2020, and plans are to complete construction in 2021.

