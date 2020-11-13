7,777 more COVID cases added, total cases exceed 300K

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state continues to set daily records for one-day case totals.

Friday, 7,777 cases were added to the state’s total-- which now stands at 301,1165. The state received a total 18,510 test results and 42% were positive -- close to a record positivity rate. The remaining 10,733 tests were negative.

The state also announced 58 more deaths. The death toll in Wisconsin now stands at 2,573. However, the death rate slipped to 0.85% of all known cases from 0.86%. The 7-day average for deaths went down from 46 to 45 -- the first decline for that metric since October 29.

The state says 274 more people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of hospitalizations over 14,000. Since the first patient in Madison on Feb. 5, 14,045 people have been hospitalized, or 4.7% of all known coronavirus cases.

Wisconsin is averaging 6,443 new coronavirus cases a day and 36.15% of tests are coming back positive -- both figures are all-time highs.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.