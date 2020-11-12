WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 6- From Wild Rose to North Carolina

WILD ROSE, Wis. (WSAW) - In this special signing day episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Reece Van Haaften talks to Wild Rose’s Ashton Schwartzman, who signed with North Carolina to run track.

Schwartzman discusses why he chose North Carolina, the difficult process it was to narrow it down to the Tar Heels, and how he fought with his mom through the process, only to receive a huge hug at the big day.

