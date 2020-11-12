Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 6- From Wild Rose to North Carolina

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILD ROSE, Wis. (WSAW) - In this special signing day episode of the Hilight Zone Podcast, Reece Van Haaften talks to Wild Rose’s Ashton Schwartzman, who signed with North Carolina to run track.

Schwartzman discusses why he chose North Carolina, the difficult process it was to narrow it down to the Tar Heels, and how he fought with his mom through the process, only to receive a huge hug at the big day.

Be sure to subscribe wherever you get your favorite podcasts to hear more. If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

