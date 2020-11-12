Advertisement

Wausau Safe Elections Task Force moves weapon ban in polls ahead

Wausau Safe Elections committee.
Wausau Safe Elections committee.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Safe Elections task force met on Wednesday to discuss how the 2020 presidential went in Wausau. Despite the pandemic, the city was still able to work efficiently and effectively.

“The presidential election is always the biggest election that a municipality is going to have to administer. Here in the city of Wausau, we had things go really smoothly," Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer said. "We got done in a good amount of time,” she added.

Another item that was discussed at the meeting was a weapons ban at polling locations in Wausau. Before the presidential election, Mayor Katie Rosenberg gave an executive order for a weapons ban. But since the order would only apply to the most recent election, the task force came up with a ban for future elections.

“What this committee did today was they forwarded that weapons ban to the public health and safety committee. They’ll probably debate that in December," Mayor Rosenberg stated. “Keep that away from the polling sites. Make sure that everyone can cast their vote in safety,” she added.

The task force also voted some changes into the original order from Mayor Rosenberg. A major difference is that the new order would also ban conceal carry firearms as well.

The Mayor shared that ahead of the presidential election, there were some rumblings of dangerous activities. The task force feels that a weapons ban would help to prevent those from happening. A benefit for voters and the people working the polls.

“This is an effort to keep our polling places safe too, the people at those sites. They are giving us 16-hours out of their day so we want to be able to work in safety like they should work in safety any other job,” Mayor Rosenberg explained.

The ban will be discussed at the Public Health and Safety Committee in December. If it passes it would move to the full council.

