Advertisement

Transform the heart of your home for the holidays

Millie Peartree
Millie Peartree(WZAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Home has always been where the heart is, but it’s never been more important. And it will become even more meaningful as many of us may be hosting family for the first time this year for the holidays.

Of course, the kitchen is the heart of the home -- from baking cookies and pies to preparing the holiday bird and all the trimmings -- we spend extra time frolicking near the stovetop and dashing to the oven. And its where we crowd always congregates and spends time during the prep and where some of the most meaningful family moments happen - but is your kitchen ready for this special occasion?

While it may seem like you have no time left to spruce up your kitchen, there are a few updates you can squeeze in before your company arrives. Chef Millie Peartree is prepared to help viewers do it.

Millie knows her way around a kitchen. She’s a world-renowned celebrity chef and former restaurateur who has turned her love of cooking into helping feed those in need. So, on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday, she took us virtually into her kitchen to inspire us to transform the heart of their homes and help ‘fill bellies’ this holiday season.

For more information, visit Lowe’s / www.lowes.com or follow Millie on Instagram @chefmilliepeartree

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
Wildlife and public health officials said people can go hunting but should avoid hunting camps.
Officials ask hunters to take caution this season
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation

Latest News

Disparities when it comes to detecting, testing for ovarian cancer
Farmers reveal how they fared in 2020 now that harvest has ended
What was 111 cases two weeks ago, turned to 32 last week.
Memo directs UW colleges to require COVID testing if student leaves for Thanksgiving break
Wisconsin COVID results
DHS: Wisconsin now faring worse than New York at its COVID peak