Transform the heart of your home for the holidays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Home has always been where the heart is, but it’s never been more important. And it will become even more meaningful as many of us may be hosting family for the first time this year for the holidays.

Of course, the kitchen is the heart of the home -- from baking cookies and pies to preparing the holiday bird and all the trimmings -- we spend extra time frolicking near the stovetop and dashing to the oven. And its where we crowd always congregates and spends time during the prep and where some of the most meaningful family moments happen - but is your kitchen ready for this special occasion?

While it may seem like you have no time left to spruce up your kitchen, there are a few updates you can squeeze in before your company arrives. Chef Millie Peartree is prepared to help viewers do it.

Millie knows her way around a kitchen. She’s a world-renowned celebrity chef and former restaurateur who has turned her love of cooking into helping feed those in need. So, on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday, she took us virtually into her kitchen to inspire us to transform the heart of their homes and help ‘fill bellies’ this holiday season.

For more information, visit Lowe’s / www.lowes.com or follow Millie on Instagram @chefmilliepeartree

