Study finds cancer goes underdiagnosed among minorities

Ovarian cancer testing
Ovarian cancer testing(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The most common test for ovarian cancer is called CA-125, but recent studies have shown that African-American women have a higher chance for under-diagnosis of cancer than other ethnicities.

Dr. Elena Ratner, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University’s School of Medicine says one of the difficulties of diagnosing ovarian cancer is that the symptoms are vague and could appear to be other problems, including bowel issues.

“Providers need to be aware of this information,” Dr. Ratner explained, so that they can help avoid this gap in diagnosis.

“This kind of change has to happen on many levels,” she says. Those include starting from the top with the healthcare providers.

Dr. Ratner said, personalized attention to each woman’s individual diagnosis gives them the best chance toward staying healthy.

