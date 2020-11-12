Advertisement

Stevens Point schools continue return of co-curricular activities

Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20. (WSAW)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In a message to families and staff, Stevens Point Area Public School District Superintendent Craig Gerlach shared the district would continue to slowly phase in the return of co-curricular activities. He outlined strict safety protocols including masks, limited gatherings, and social distancing.

SPAPSD Families:

When we started the school year, we made difficult decisions to postpone, delay, or cancel co-curricular activities for the Fall, allowing us time to implement established safety protocols, educational delivery models, and operational systems with fidelity across our District.

To date, we have seen success with safety protocols and requirements put into place, leading to limited outbreaks and limited spread of COVID-19 within our buildings. With this success, we have begun to loosen restrictions on student activities, clubs, and athletics, allowing virtual and limited in-person interaction. Moving forward, we will continue to phase in a return of co-curricular activities with strict safety protocols including masks, limited gatherings, and social distancing.

Co-curricular opportunities for students directly affect engagement in academics, overall mental health, and well-being. Ordering an end to activities currently in motion during the E-Learning Period would be a significant loss for our students, compounding the side effects of isolation.

To provide these opportunities in as safe an environment as possible, controlled by schools and the district, there will be changes and restrictions. All co-curricular opportunities will follow the safety guidelines, prioritizing the safety of students and staff in the face of what COVID-19 is presenting us.

Further communication, including specific details, will be forthcoming to students participating in winter activities.

Please encourage your student to consider engaging in a co-curricular activity to the extent that you and they feel safe and ready to do so, and if at any time you have questions for me, do not hesitate to reach out.

Sincerely,

Craig Gerlach, Ed.S.Superintendent

