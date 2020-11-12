Advertisement

Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”

After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He's willing to push their price point to the max for a new home, but she's reminded of their past and wants to stay well under budget.(HGTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- HGTV fans might have been excited for Wednesday’s episode of ‘House Hunters’ as it featured a home in Stevens Point.

The episode’s synopsis read, “After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He’s willing to push their price point to the max for a new home, but she’s reminded of their past and wants to stay well under budget.”

The episode was shot in March.

In the episode, the couple, Jen and Chris were also shown homes Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, but ultimately chose a home in Stevens Point.

The network had another Wisconsin episode this week, featuring a family in the Milwaukee area.

You can watch Wednesday’s full episode below.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation
Wildlife and public health officials said people can go hunting but should avoid hunting camps.
Officials ask hunters to take caution this season
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

Latest News

Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Woman now missing 1 week following house fire
John Craig Schmutzer
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban
Wausau Safe Elections committee.
Wausau Safe Elections Task Force moves weapon ban in polls ahead