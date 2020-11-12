Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- HGTV fans might have been excited for Wednesday’s episode of ‘House Hunters’ as it featured a home in Stevens Point.

The episode’s synopsis read, “After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He’s willing to push their price point to the max for a new home, but she’s reminded of their past and wants to stay well under budget.”

The episode was shot in March.

In the episode, the couple, Jen and Chris were also shown homes Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids, but ultimately chose a home in Stevens Point.

The network had another Wisconsin episode this week, featuring a family in the Milwaukee area.

You can watch Wednesday’s full episode below.

