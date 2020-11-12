Rhinelander library to close starting Nov. 23 for deep cleaning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander District library will be closed the week of Thanksgiving to deep clean the building and reset library services for the winter months.

The library will be closed Monday, November 23; Tuesday November 24; and Wednesday, November 25. This will enable a deep cleaning of the facility to take place, and a reset of procedures, signage, and technology may be performed. The library will also be closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Wireless internet will be on and available outside the building. No other services will be provided including curbside pickup, materials delivery, or computer appointments. Material returns will be closed. Any items due during this week have their due dates extended to the following week of November 30-December 4. Please plan accordingly.

The library will be available for curbside pickup on Monday November 30, 2020 from 9 am- 4:40 pm and the building will be open on Tuesday, December 1 from 9am-6 pm for patron visits of 30 minutes. Curbside pickup is encouraged for those with materials on hold. Computer use is by appointment. Physical distancing advised. Masks or other face covering over the nose and mouth required for patrons over the age of two. Those younger than two must be secured in a car seat or stroller.

Please call 715-365-1070 to schedule curbside pickup, request materials offline, or ask questions.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.