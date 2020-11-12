Patient is first in Wisconsin to get double lung transplant due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A patient at University Hospital in Madison is the first person in Wisconsin to undergo a double lung transplant due to COVID-19.

Carmen Lerma was transferred to the hospital in October after a long battle with the coronavirus.

“The disease had so damaged her lungs that a double lung transplant was her only chance for survival. After spending only a few days on the transplant waiting list, her doctors got the call that a person who had just lost their own life was about to give Lerma a second chance at hers,” reads a statement from the hospital.

On Nov. 5, Carmen left the transplant unit at the hospital and she was reunited with her family.

“I hadn’t seen my family in so long, and to finally be able to stand here and walk over to them is priceless,” said Lerma. “I never thought that I’d be able to do this again, so I really want to thank all the UW Health doctors and nurses, all of whom were amazing. It was a rough journey that got me here, but a great ending.”

Carmen still has a long road ahead, according to Dr. Dan McCarthy, UW Health cardiothoracic surgeon. However, he is encouraged by her progress.

Carmen Lerma wrote a letter to the family of her donor to express gratitude for her second chance at life.

