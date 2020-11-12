Advertisement

Memo directs UW colleges to require COVID testing if student leaves for Thanksgiving break

What was 111 cases two weeks ago, turned to 32 last week.
What was 111 cases two weeks ago, turned to 32 last week.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students at the University of Wisconsin campuses will have to be tested for COVID-19 before they leave, and twice before they return if they’re going off-campus for Thanksgiving break, according to WLUK-TV.

That’s according to a memo from system president Tommy Thompson to chancellors, obtained by FOX 11.

The memo states campuses should take advantage of the rapid tests provided by the federal government and distributed to the system’s four-year campuses. According to the memo, chancellors should require that:

1. Any student leaving our campus community for the Thanksgiving holiday with the intent of returning to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday be COVID tested once before they leave campus and tested an additional two times before they return into any classroom or congregated setting. Should they test positive, the protocols related to quarantining and isolation on each campus will still be required to be followed.

2. If these standards cannot be met, students should not be allowed to return into any classroom or congregated setting following the Thanksgiving break.

Some campuses are completing the first semester remotely after Thanksgiving break, with in-person classes resuming for the second semester.

