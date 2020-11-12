Advertisement

Marshfield Working Cats in search of ‘employment’

For some cats, being a house pet is not the life they are looking for, so MAPS has a special “Working Cat” program tailored to give the cats the care they need, and home with lots of space to roam.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) is on a mission to give every cat a home, whether that be in a house or outside in a barn.

For some cats, being a house pet is not the life they are looking for, so MAPS has a special “Working Cat” program tailored to give the cats the care they need, and home with lots of space to roam.

“The best thing for these cats is to live the life that they understand. And as long as people are willing to provide that life. We’re willing to send the cats their way,” Holly Henscke the Medical Care Coordinator at MAPS said.

The shelter is currently housing four mouse-hunters in need of employment, looking to place them in outdoor buildings like barns, heated garages, and sheds. These cats are those that are afraid of people, prefer to spend time with cats instead of humans, and cannot adjust to life indoors.

Kaitlin Loberg, the Shelter Manager said through the program the shelter has been able to give more cats homes, and limit both breeding and euthanasia numbers in the area.

“Really the working cat program is kind of a small step towards something else called TNR, which is the ultimate goal to reduce this, you know, large stray cat population” Loberg explained.

The process to adopt a working cat is a simple one. Those who apply will need a barn, workshop, or outdoor/indoor area, as well as daily food and water supply. All working cats are free to adopt, but donations are always welcome.

When bringing the cat home they suggest confining the cat to their new space for the first two, getting them accustomed to the new location before letting it wander.

While the cats may take on adventures of their own, it is up to the owner to look over their wellbeing.

To learn more about the Working Cats program, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
Wildlife and public health officials said people can go hunting but should avoid hunting camps.
Officials ask hunters to take caution this season
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

Latest News

After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Woman now missing 1 week following house fire
John Craig Schmutzer
Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban