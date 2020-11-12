Marshfield Working Cats in search of ‘employment’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) is on a mission to give every cat a home, whether that be in a house or outside in a barn.

For some cats, being a house pet is not the life they are looking for, so MAPS has a special “Working Cat” program tailored to give the cats the care they need, and home with lots of space to roam.

“The best thing for these cats is to live the life that they understand. And as long as people are willing to provide that life. We’re willing to send the cats their way,” Holly Henscke the Medical Care Coordinator at MAPS said.

The shelter is currently housing four mouse-hunters in need of employment, looking to place them in outdoor buildings like barns, heated garages, and sheds. These cats are those that are afraid of people, prefer to spend time with cats instead of humans, and cannot adjust to life indoors.

Kaitlin Loberg, the Shelter Manager said through the program the shelter has been able to give more cats homes, and limit both breeding and euthanasia numbers in the area.

“Really the working cat program is kind of a small step towards something else called TNR, which is the ultimate goal to reduce this, you know, large stray cat population” Loberg explained.

The process to adopt a working cat is a simple one. Those who apply will need a barn, workshop, or outdoor/indoor area, as well as daily food and water supply. All working cats are free to adopt, but donations are always welcome.

When bringing the cat home they suggest confining the cat to their new space for the first two, getting them accustomed to the new location before letting it wander.

While the cats may take on adventures of their own, it is up to the owner to look over their wellbeing.

To learn more about the Working Cats program, click here.

