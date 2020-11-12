Advertisement

Local Elementary School receives the 2020 Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing National Blue Ribbon

Wausau Public Schools Logo
Wausau Public Schools Logo(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thomas Jefferson Elementary will be recognized during a virtual ceremony this Friday, November 13th by the U.S. Department of Education for being awarded the 2020 Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing National Blue Ribbon.

Wisconsin schools, including Thomas Jefferson, will be recognized at 2 p.m. The awards presentation will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ED.gov. A recorded version will be available later in the day at https://www.youtube.com/user/usedgov.

“I am so proud to be the principal of such an amazing group of staff, students, and parents here at Thomas Jefferson. We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious award, the National Blue Ribbon Award for Closing the Achievement Gap. This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of many amazing people. We are one of only 8 recipients in the state of Wisconsin and 317 public schools in the United States putting us in very distinguished company,” said Principal Brent Johnson.

