Langseth, Mayer, Schwartzman, Bourget, Hoff and Losee sign to play collegiate sports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Danni Langseth, Sara Mayer, Ashton Schwartzman, Jacob Bourget, Sydney Hoff and Hannah Losee signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level.

D.C. Everest’s Danni Langseth is staying in the Dairy State by signing with the University of Wisconsin. Langseth won the state title in discus and shotput two years ago. The senior was well on her way to winning it last year before the season was abruptly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Langseth chose Wisconsin because of its rigorous academics and athletics.

“At first I was kind of like, I’m not going to be able to make this huge life-changing decision without all the information," said Langseth. "I’m gonna have to make this decision without having everything I need to make a good decision. Now that it’s come to an end, I realize that I really have had all the information. I did all the Zoom calls. I made all the phone calls. My parents were so kind and got me to all the schools I was looking at, so I could make the most informed decision possible.”

Sara Meyer of D.C. Everest will be heading west to the University of South Dakota. Mayer finished first in the 100-yard fly and 200-yard freestyle at sectionals on Friday and Saturday. She’ll be making the trek to state in Waukesha this weekend, but before she does that, she wanted to commit to a school that proves family comes first.

“How supportive everyone was,” said Mayer. “When we had Zoom calls, I knew that. I had been on other Zoom calls. The athletes were nice and everything, but after the Zoom call, you didn’t hear much from them. Whereas after the Zoom call with South Dakota, everyone was following me on Instagram. Everyone was so supportive. They were like ‘Hey, do you have any questions? I can help you.’ They were already so welcoming compared to other schools.”

Wild Rose’s Ashton Schwartzman is taking his talents to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The University of North Carolina is having him run in the 4x400 meters and the 400 meters. In sixth grade, Schwartzman thought he was going to quit running, but he realized in seventh grade that he has talent. From there, he worked his way up to signing with the Tar Heels. A team he says he chose because he felt connected with the coaches and team. There is one family member that was with him the whole way.

“First of all, I want to thank my mom," said Schwartzman. "She definitely helped me a lot and we got into some bickers over it, but it was definitely worth it, and I couldn’t thank her enough for what she’s helped me with. She’s very happy. She’s always been supportive through the whole thing. I definitely know she’s sad because her last boy will be leaving home and it’s gonna be quite a way away, and she’s excited to see what I can do in the future.”

SPASH’s Jacob Bourget put pen to paper to run cross county at the University of Wisconsin. The Panthers also saw Sydney Hoff sign today. She will be heading to Illinois State for swimming.

Merrill’s Hannah Losee will head to the University of Minnesota-Moorhead to play softball.

