H & S Manufacturing pledges $15,000 to Columbus Catholic Schools

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - By fall 2021, Columbus Catholic Schools in Marshfield will be getting access to new equipment to help boost their career and technical education program with help from a local manufacturing company.

H & S Manufacturing in Marshfield has some of the best equipment to get their job done and now with a generous pledge of $15,000 to Columbus Catholic Schools, they’re able to better prepare students for future manufacturing jobs.

Supporting the community has its perks, and for h & s manufacturing, helping kids is a two way street for them.

“Honestly, this is a very good investment in the community,” H & S Manufacturing President Craig Harthoorn said. “Investing in the community is always good for not just the community, but for us because long term we benefit from it too.”

The $15,000 pledge will pay for a new Computer Numerical Control (CNC) plasma cutter to help improve the tech-ed department at Columbus Catholic Schools.

The new equipment allows students to create a design on a computer and develop a physical product that they can use and get hands on experience with.

“More schools are seeing the need to educate students for high paying jobs that we have in the community,” Columbus Catholic Schools Principal Michael Lambrecht said.

By teaching kids about manufacturing at a young age, it helps them learn what the field is all about

“Today’s production manufacturing is highly technical,” Harthoorn said.

“Technology is always changing and we need to keep up and this is one of the reasons that this will be a project that I feel that we will continue for years,” Lambrecht said.

But this project isn’t just about getting a well-paying job, it’s about the future of the city.

“We want to see the kids stay in the community, and long term that’s going to be what’s good for Marshfield,” Harthoorn said.

Harthoorn said H & S Manufacturing commits several donations per year to other schools around the community to help improve their technology educations departments.

Columbus Catholic Schools plans to develop their program over the next few years and they will be purchasing the CNC by the end of 2021.

