First Alert Weather: AM sun, PM rain/snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A great morning commute today with temperatures hovering around freezing and generally dry conditions. As we approach the afternoon and evening hours, we will see changes to the forecast. Increasing cloud cover is likely throughout the late-morning and early afternoon hours. In the late afternoon and early evening, we are expecting light rain and snow showers to begin making their way through our area.

This will quickly shoot through our communities, so it will not be raining/snowing for a very long time, but long enough to potentially cause issues on some roadways this evening.

All of our communities are in the path of the light precipitation today, but we are all looking to stay under 1″ of accumulation throughout today and tonight. Even though the snow totals will remain low, it is enough to potentially cause issues on roadways later today. We need to exercise caution later today if you see snow starting to stack up.

The sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures remaining in the low 30s. This weekend also features a chance to see rain showers, possibly some light snow showers as well. Saturday night is when we are looking to see most of the rain falling.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.