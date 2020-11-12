Drive-thru resource fair held for veterans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A modified drive-thru Veterans Day resource fair was held in Wausau, Wednesday.

Organizers say, they weren’t going to let the coronavirus stand in the way of getting resources to those who’ve served our country.

“We see veterans every day that are in need. As we get into the colder months, there’s more of a need- especially for some housing, and some other resources to help people. So, we’re here to help and we’re happy to do it, and we love seeing the veterans coming through,” Jill Geoffroy, Marathon County Veterans Service Officer said.

About 20 different vendors participated in the contactless fair on River Drive, giving out everything from masks, to cookies to free hair cut vouchers.

