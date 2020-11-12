Advertisement

DHS: Wisconsin now faring worse than New York at its COVID peak

Wisconsin COVID results(MGN)
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the stated added another 7,497 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That’s the highest single-day case count to date, but the fourth time in one week cases exceeded 7,000.

The results are of the 22,408 tests processed.

The state also recorded 58 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 2,515.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk shared a statistic for comparison during the agency’s media briefing. She said at New York’s peak of the virus this spring, their 7-day average of daily cases was 5,292 per day. Currently, Wisconsin’s 7-day daily average is 6,209. She explained the number is startling as Wisconsin has more than 2.5 million fewer residents than New York.

