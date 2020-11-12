D.C. Everest football ends season due to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football announced via social media that its season will be cut short due to a COVID-19 case within the program.

Sad news for DCE Football pic.twitter.com/m2SPgmzmXW — DCEFootball (@DCE_FOOTBALL) November 12, 2020

The social post said that the team reached out to the Marathon County Health Department, which recommended that all members of the team quarantine until Nov. 20.

The team was supposed to play Hudson on Friday.

The Trees wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 record. Everest also won the Valley Football Association Conference.

