D.C. Everest football ends season due to COVID-19

DC Everest has outscored opponents 83-7 through two games this year.
DC Everest has outscored opponents 83-7 through two games this year.
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football announced via social media that its season will be cut short due to a COVID-19 case within the program.

The social post said that the team reached out to the Marathon County Health Department, which recommended that all members of the team quarantine until Nov. 20.

The team was supposed to play Hudson on Friday.

The Trees wrapped up the regular season with a 4-3 record. Everest also won the Valley Football Association Conference.

DHS again reports more than 7K COVID-19 cases

