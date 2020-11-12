Advertisement

Authorities say fatal stabbing at state park was random act

John Craig Schmutzer
John Craig Schmutzer(Sauk County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - Authorities investigating the stabbing death of a man at Devil’s Lake State Park say they believe the crime was a random act.

Sauk County Det. Lt. Chris Zunker said Wednesday investigators believe the victim, 24-year-old John Craig Schutzmer, did not know the person who killed him. The Wauwatosa man suffered multiple stab wounds Oct. 14 along a trail near the south shore of the park. Schutzmer died at the scene.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said they are hoping members of the public are able to help them find the suspect by noticing behavioral changes in the suspect.

“Crimes like these are very often solved with community members who report critical information to law enforcement,” Meister said. “We are confident there is someone out there who knows, or suspects they know, who this person is and we await their call.”

SEEKING INFORMATION - Devils Lake Homicide Just after Columbus Day weekend, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Wauwatosa...

Posted by Sauk County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a dark head covering and a dark facial covering walking toward the south shore parking lot, the State Journal reported.

Zunker says the suspect was likely triggered by a “stressful life event” before the stabbing. He says anyone who may have had “unusual encounters” in the park in the days before the stabbing should report them.

Zunker also said the suspect may have changed his appearance, the car he drives, shown an increased interest in the news reporting the homicide case, missed work, family events or withdrawn from other activities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation
Wildlife and public health officials said people can go hunting but should avoid hunting camps.
Officials ask hunters to take caution this season
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers signs Executive Order advising Wisconsinites to stay home

Latest News

After losing their home during a financial hardship, a family looks to purchase again in...
Stevens Point featured in HGTV’s “House Hunters”
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Woman now missing 1 week following house fire
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban
Safe Elections Task Force Weapons Ban
Wausau Safe Elections committee.
Wausau Safe Elections Task Force moves weapon ban in polls ahead