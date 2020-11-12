Advertisement

2020 is showing to be a positive year for farmers

wausau cow farms
wausau cow farms(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a slow start in 2020, the dairy industry is starting to show signs of improvement. The beginning of the year had an excess of dairy products, which led to the prices dropping. But the prices have since gone back up.

“The short term looks pretty positive, the long term nobody has a clue. It’s throwing darts at a wall right now,” the owner of Granite Vu farm said. “Almost sub $10 milk all the way up to $20′s. Just all over the place,” he added.

Crop farmers have also seen positive returns in 2020, which farmers say is a much-needed boost.

“I’m hearing across the board that people have outstanding numbers. They’re breaking the averages, they’re doing great. Harvest season was wonderful,” UW extension dairy educator Heather Schlesser explained.

The recent stretch of warm weather has also been welcomed by farmers. Helping them to finish up the harvest season easily.

“It gave a good week to a lot of us farmers. Got a lot of our crops finally harvested, got our manure hall that needed to be done, the fall tillage needed to be done,” Prahl stated.

“The fall season when it was here was very dry. It was quick and easy for them to get off. They had late nights, but it wasn’t as stressful like it has been in previous seasons,” Schlesser added.

Right now it’s unclear how much financial help if any that farmers will need.

“We’re going to have a new administration potentially. So there’s really no way to say what that volatility is going to be at for next year. So I think we’ll have to play it by ear and see what’s needed,” Schlesser said.

“It’s not that we want a handout, we want a fair price for what we do. The rollercoaster was good. Nobody is getting rich off of it that’s for sure. But it definitely did help,” Prahl explained.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition is running in short supply.
Firearm ammunition in short supply, store owners say state of affairs is to blame
Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
Wausau passes mask resolution
Wildlife and public health officials said people can go hunting but should avoid hunting camps.
Officials ask hunters to take caution this season
MPPA urge Police and Fire Commission to terminate Chief Gramza amid sexual assault investigation

Latest News

A quick snowfall of up to 1" of accumulation is possible, making roads slick.
First Alert Weather: Burst of snow this evening
File Video: "Closed" sign.
Rhinelander library to close starting Nov. 23 for deep cleaning
Stevens Point Area Public School District. 6-22-20.
Stevens Point schools continue return of co-curricular activities
Millie Peartree
Transform the heart of your home for the holidays