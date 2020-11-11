Wausau passes mask resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau passes a mask resolution by an 8-3 vote. The resolution will only go into effect when the statewide order expires or is struck down in court.

Currently the statewide mask order is set to expire November 21, but could be extended.

The city is careful in calling it a resolution, and not a mandate. A mandate would be enforced by law enforcement.

Some city officials say the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the state, to go along with a portable morgue on call for Wausau, something has to be done.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter at the meeting and will have more tonight.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.