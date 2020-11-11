Advertisement

Wausau passes mask resolution

Wisconsin's mask mandate has been in effect since August 1.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau passes a mask resolution by an 8-3 vote. The resolution will only go into effect when the statewide order expires or is struck down in court.

Currently the statewide mask order is set to expire November 21, but could be extended.

The city is careful in calling it a resolution, and not a mandate. A mandate would be enforced by law enforcement.

Some city officials say the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the state, to go along with a portable morgue on call for Wausau, something has to be done.

