Wausau American Legion pays tribute to Veterans

Veterans Day 2020(AP)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one hates war like a soldier hates war as the old saying goes.

In this case, nobody puts on a better tribute to veterans than other vets.

The American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 in Wausau said thanks on Veterans Day with a wreath presentation at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Bunkers Restaurant.

“We’re here, because somebody fought to keep the voting privilege to be able to give us the freedoms of expression, the freedoms of religion and those kind of things that under so many countries throughout the world, are suppressed,” said Bob Weller the Vice Commander at Post 10

The tribute also included a color guard, honor guard, playing of taps, 21-guns salute and solemn bell toll at 11-11 to commemorate the first armistice day that ended World War I.

